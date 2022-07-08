Mosara Release Video For Track "The Permanance of Isolation."
Band Photo: Mosara (?)
Phoenix, Arizona doom band Mosara, have dropped a psychedelic and ominous video for the track "The Permanence of Isolation" of their sophomore release and it thunders. The new album, "Only The Dead Know Our Secrets", is being released on July 22nd via the band's Bandcamp site.
Get doomed here!
