High Octane Thrashers Intent Release New Single "Victims of Conquest"
High octane thrash outfit Intent have unveiled a new video for their single "Victims of Conquest", taken from their upcoming album "Exile". Delivering ludicrous speed, fierce energy and dynamic instrumentation, the new track is a feast of ferocious metal.
Check it out here!
What's Next?
