Amon Amarth Premiere New Music Video “The Great Heathen Army”
Viking metal veterans Amon Amarth have premiered the title track to their impending twelfth studio full-length named “The Great Heathen Army“, due out on August 05th via Metal Blade Records. A new official music video for the track was produced in Riga, Latvia with director Pavel Trebukhin and is streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Comment the band:
“The armada of the Great Heathen Army is at sea on the way to raid, but before we land at distant shores on August 5th we have a new single and video for you to feast on. This is the title track from the new album with a video we shot with the talented Pavel Trebukhin in Riga, Latvia. Who will you choose to fight with? The Vikings or the Saxons? Choose well and the Gods will decide your fate.”
