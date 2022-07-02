"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Befoul Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "The Foulest of the Foul"

posted Jul 2, 2022 at 3:51 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Ohio Valley, USA-based death metal quartet Befoul premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new 5-track EP "The Foulest of the Foul", which was released yesterday July 1, 2022.

Check out now "The Foulest of the Foul" in its entirety below.

"The Foulest of the Foul" track-listing:

1. Chummed
2. Head on a Pike
3. Stabbed to Death
4. Buried in Cement
5. The Foulest of the Foul

Credits:
Mixed & Mastered by Kneel Schneider
Video by Daniel Hambright
Logo by Brutal Disorder Logos

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Befoul Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 