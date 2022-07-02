Befoul Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "The Foulest of the Foul"
Ohio Valley, USA-based death metal quartet Befoul premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new 5-track EP "The Foulest of the Foul", which was released yesterday July 1, 2022.
Check out now "The Foulest of the Foul" in its entirety below.
"The Foulest of the Foul" track-listing:
1. Chummed
2. Head on a Pike
3. Stabbed to Death
4. Buried in Cement
5. The Foulest of the Foul
Credits:
Mixed & Mastered by Kneel Schneider
Video by Daniel Hambright
Logo by Brutal Disorder Logos
