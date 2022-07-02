Trench Foot Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Moral Obscenity"

UK old school death metal band Trench Foot premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Moral Obscenity", which was released past month via Dry Cough Records, Brutal Cave Productions and Frozen Screams Imprint.

Check out now "Moral Obscenity" in its entirety below.