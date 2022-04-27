DuskyStar Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Shrine Ov Tyrant"
Beijing, China-based deathcore/death metal outfit DuskyStar premiere a new song and lyric video named “Shrine Ov Tyrant”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Lee Wei An - Vocals
Wang Yi Zhang - Bass
Chen Ding Bang - Drums
David Wang - Guitar
Kang Maomao - Guitar
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "DuskyStar Premiere New Song 'Shrine Ov Tyrant'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.