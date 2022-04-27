Kraanium and Existential Dissipation Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Split "Polymorphic Chamber of Human Consumption"
Kraanium and Existential Dissipation premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the bands' upcoming new split release "Polymorphic Chamber of Human Consumption", due out April 29th, 2022 via CDN Records.
Check out now "Polymorphic Chamber of Human Consumption" in its entirety below.
