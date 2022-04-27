The Last of Lucy Premiere New Music Video For "Ego Death"
U.S. technical death metal band The Last of Lucy premiere a new song entitled “Ego Death”, taken from their latest album "Moksha", out in stores via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "Ego Death" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Terror Premiere New Music Video & Single
- Next Article:
DuskyStar Premiere New Song "Shrine Ov Tyrant"
0 Comments on "The Last of Lucy Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.