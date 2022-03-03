"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Obsidious (Ex-Obscura) Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Under Black Skies" From Upcoming Debut Album

posted Mar 3, 2022 at 3:13 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Obsidious - the new project featuring former Obscura members guitarist Rafael Trujillo, bassist Linus Klausenitzer, and drummer Sebastian Lanser alongside vocalist Javi Perera - premiere their new single and lyric video named "Under Black Skies", taken from their debut album due out this October.

Comments Lanser:

"'Under Black Skies' turned out to be a very complex and demanding tune involving/incorporating multiple meter changes and metric modulations. Regardless of its complexity it has a lot of catchy moments. Our producer V. Santura once said: 'Under Black Skies' sounds like Dimmu Borgir on steroids.'"

