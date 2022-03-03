Hellfrost and Fire Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Fire, Frost and Hell"
Hellfrost and Fire - led by vocalist Dave Ingram (Benediction) - premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Fire, Frost and Hell", which will be out in stores March 18th via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "Fire, Frost and Hell" in its entirety below.
