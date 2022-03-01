Epidemik Premiere New Song "Nuke War" From Upcoming Self-Titled Album

Costa Rican thrash metal band Epidemik premiere a new song entitled “Nuke War”, taken from their upcoming self-titled album, which will be co-released by Satanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution and Sanatorio Records on April 4th, 2022.

Check out now "Nuke War" streaming via YouTube for you below.