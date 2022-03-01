Abbath Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “The Book Of Breath”

Band Photo: Immortal (?)

Norwegian black metal band Abbath premiere their new single and lyric video “The Book Of Breath” from their impending new full-length, “Dread Reaver“. That third album from the will be out on March 25th via Season Of Mist.

Abbath will be co-headlining this fall’s ‘Chariots Of Fire Tour‘ in Europe and the UK with Tribulation. Bølzer will join them as opener on the below dates:

09/15 Paris, FRA – Elysee Montmartre

09/16 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle

09/17 Munich, GER – Backstage

09/18 Milan, ITA – Live Club

09/20 Toulouse, FRA – Le Bikini

09/22 Lisbon, POR – Lisboa Ao Vivo

09/23 Madrid, SPA – La Riviera

09/24 Barcelona, SPA – Apolo

09/25 Lyon, FRA – Transbordeur

09/27 Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457

09/28 Filderstadt, GER – Filharmonie

09/29 Tilburg, NET – O13

09/30 London, UK – Earth

10/02 Antwerp, BEL – Trix

10/04 Hamburg, GER – Markthalle

10/05 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio

10/06 Oslo, NOR – Rockefeller

10/07 Stockholm, SWE – Fallan

10/09 Helsinki, FIN – Vanha