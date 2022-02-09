Firewind Added To Dragonforce North American Tour Dates

Band Photo: Dragonforce (?)

As previously announced, DragonForce will headline the North American Extreme Power Metal tour in spring 2022, featuring Visions of Atlantis and Seven Spires. Today, DragonForce announces a lineup change, swapping previous opener Battle Beast for power metal legends Firewind.

Firewind will join DragonForce as a part of Firewind's 20th anniversary tour, performing a "best-of" set, as well as fan favorites from their catalog and songs from their most recent release. Featuring the guitar-wizardry of Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne, solo) and the epic vocals of singer Herbie Langhans (Avantasia), Firewind is sure to put on an unforgettable show.

"Unfortunately, due to unexpected circumstances, Battle Beast is no longer able to make it on tour. We will miss them, but we are beyond excited to share the stage with our good friends in Firewind," guitarist Herman Li says. "Firewind is legendary, Herbie Langhans has an incredible voice, and Gus G is one of the best guitarists around today. I can't wait to hear Firewind's 20th Anniversary set, I know the fans are going to love it."

See below for all dates. Tickets and extremely limited pre-show VIP upgrades are available here

The tour dates are as follows:

March 7 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *

March 8 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory *

March 9 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post *

March 10 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *

March 11 - Seattle, WA - Neptune *

March 13 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

March 15 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theater *

March 16 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *

March 18 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

March 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex *

March 20 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

March 22 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

March 23 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

March 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

March 25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

March 26 - Chicago, IL - Metro

March 27 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

March 29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

March 30 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

March 31 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

April 1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

April 2 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

April 3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

April 5 - Reading, PA - Reverb

April 6 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

April 7 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

April 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

April 9 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Petes

April 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

April 12 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

April 13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

April 15 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

April 16 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

April 17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

April 19 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

April 20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

April 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

April 23 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

* - without Firewind