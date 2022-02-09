Firewind Added To Dragonforce North American Tour Dates
Band Photo: Dragonforce (?)
As previously announced, DragonForce will headline the North American Extreme Power Metal tour in spring 2022, featuring Visions of Atlantis and Seven Spires. Today, DragonForce announces a lineup change, swapping previous opener Battle Beast for power metal legends Firewind.
Firewind will join DragonForce as a part of Firewind's 20th anniversary tour, performing a "best-of" set, as well as fan favorites from their catalog and songs from their most recent release. Featuring the guitar-wizardry of Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne, solo) and the epic vocals of singer Herbie Langhans (Avantasia), Firewind is sure to put on an unforgettable show.
"Unfortunately, due to unexpected circumstances, Battle Beast is no longer able to make it on tour. We will miss them, but we are beyond excited to share the stage with our good friends in Firewind," guitarist Herman Li says. "Firewind is legendary, Herbie Langhans has an incredible voice, and Gus G is one of the best guitarists around today. I can't wait to hear Firewind's 20th Anniversary set, I know the fans are going to love it."
See below for all dates. Tickets and extremely limited pre-show VIP upgrades are available here
The tour dates are as follows:
March 7 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *
March 8 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory *
March 9 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post *
March 10 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *
March 11 - Seattle, WA - Neptune *
March 13 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *
March 15 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theater *
March 16 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *
March 18 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *
March 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex *
March 20 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
March 22 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
March 23 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
March 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II
March 25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
March 26 - Chicago, IL - Metro
March 27 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
March 29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
March 30 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
March 31 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
April 1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
April 2 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
April 3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
April 5 - Reading, PA - Reverb
April 6 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
April 7 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
April 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater
April 9 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Petes
April 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
April 12 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
April 13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
April 15 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
April 16 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
April 17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
April 19 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
April 20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
April 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
April 23 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater
* - without Firewind
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Firewind Added To Dragonforce North American Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.