Misery Index Announces North American Tour Dates With Origin And Wolf King
Death metal/grindcore veterans Misery Index announces The Space Control Tour 2022 with Origin today. The North American tour includes support from Wolf King and additional special guests throughout the spring run, which start on May 6 in Chicago and wrap on May 22 in Austin. For more information and to purchase tickets, which go on-sale Friday, February 11 at 12 PM, ET, head here.
"Only on rare occasion do the stars align to deliver a ripping assault of such extraordinary magnitude. Get your tickets, come out with your friends, and get blasted to bits," states Misery Index about the forthcoming North American tour.
Misery Index recently announced their signing to Century Media Records and are thrilled to add to their legacy at their new label home. The band have established themselves as a stronghold for outspoken, politically charged lyrics and savage yet surgically precise metal. They have released six studio albums, several EPs and have performed well over 1.000 concerts in 44 countries to date. Stay tuned for more news on Misery Index in the next few weeks.
The tour dates are as follows:
May 6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
May 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
May 8 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
May 9 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
May 10 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
May 11 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
May 12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière
May 13 - Boston, MA - Sonia
May 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
May 15 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
May 16 – Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
May 18 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
May 20 - Houston, TX - Acadia
May 21 - Dallas, TX - Amplified
May 22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
