Satan To Release New Album "Earth Infernal" In April; Streaming New Video "Burning Portrait"
New Wave Of British Heavy Metal stalwarts Satan has announced that they will be unleashing their sixth album, "Earth Infernal" on April 1st through Metal Blade Records. In addition to this, the band has also uploaded a new music video for the song, "Burning Portrait," which can be seen below. This will be the band's first album of new material in four years, following on from 2018's, "Cruel Magic." You can pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
1. Ascendancy
2. Burning Portrait
3. Twelve Infernal Lords
4. Mercury's Shadow
5. A Sorrow Unspent
6. Luciferic
7. From Second Sight
8. Poison Elegy
9. The Blood Ran Deep
10. Earth We Bequeath
