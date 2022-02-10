Midnight Premiere New Single “Nocturnal Molestation”

Another new single from Midnight‘s upcoming fifth studio full-length “Let There Be Witchery” has premiered online. The one-man-band led by Athenar debut “Nocturnal Molestation” from that album ahead of its March 04th release by Metal Blade Records.

Midnight will be out touring this spring with Mayhem and Watain on the ‘Sanguine Sodomy Of North America Tour. The trek will stop at the below cities:

03/07 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

03/08 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

03/09 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater

03/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

03/12 Denver, CO – The Summit Music Hall

03/14 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

03/15 Austin, TX – Mohawk

03/16 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

03/18 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

03/19 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

03/20 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

03/22 Montreal, QC – Club Soda

03/23 Toronto, ON – The Phoenix

03/25 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

03/26 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

03/27 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

03/29 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

03/30 Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian

03/31 Detroit, MI – The Majestic

04/01 Chicago, IL – The Vic

04/02 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

04/03 Joliet, IL – The Forge