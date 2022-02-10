Midnight Premiere New Single “Nocturnal Molestation”
Another new single from Midnight‘s upcoming fifth studio full-length “Let There Be Witchery” has premiered online. The one-man-band led by Athenar debut “Nocturnal Molestation” from that album ahead of its March 04th release by Metal Blade Records.
Midnight will be out touring this spring with Mayhem and Watain on the ‘Sanguine Sodomy Of North America Tour. The trek will stop at the below cities:
03/07 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
03/08 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
03/09 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater
03/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
03/12 Denver, CO – The Summit Music Hall
03/14 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
03/15 Austin, TX – Mohawk
03/16 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
03/18 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
03/19 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
03/20 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
03/22 Montreal, QC – Club Soda
03/23 Toronto, ON – The Phoenix
03/25 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
03/26 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
03/27 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
03/29 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
03/30 Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian
03/31 Detroit, MI – The Majestic
04/01 Chicago, IL – The Vic
04/02 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
04/03 Joliet, IL – The Forge
