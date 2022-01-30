Obelisk Premiere New Single "Fear F**ked"
Joplin, Missouri/Sinks Grove, West Virginia-based experimental deathcore duo Obelisk premiere a new single named “Fear F**ked”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Line-up:
Devin Hoke - Vocals/Lyrics
Dominick Nixon - Instrumentals
Credits:
Mixed/Mastered by Dominick Nixon @ Cellar Rat Recordings
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Centinex Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Wormquizitor Premiere New Song "Human Hunter"
0 Comments on "Obelisk Premiere New Single “Fear F**ked”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.