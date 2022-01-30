Centinex Premiere New Song & Music Video "Armageddon" From Upcoming New EP "The Pestilence"
Sweden's death/thrash outfit Centinex premiere a new song and music video entitled “Armageddon”. The song is taken from "The Pestilence" EP, due on April 1st (no fooling) from Agonia Records.
Check out now "Armageddon" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
