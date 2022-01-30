Exclusive

Wormquizitor Premiere New Song "Human Hunter" From Upcoming New Album "Sickness Define: Society"

Belarussian blackened thrash metal band Wormquizitor have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Human Hunter". The track is taken from their impending new album "Sickness Define: Society", which will be co-released by GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) and More Hate Productions (Russia) on March 30th, 2022.

Check out now "Human Hunter" below.