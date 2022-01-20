Mazeric Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Reanimated"
Utah-based deathcore quartet Mazeric premiere their new single and lyric video “Reanimated”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Vincent Traylor - Vocals
Caleb Johnson - Guitars
Tiffany Rietveld - Bass
Caleb Goodman - Drums
Credits:
All Music by Mazeric
Produced, Recorded, Mixed, Mastered, Lyrics by Vincent Traylor
