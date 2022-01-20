A Divinis (The Kennedy Veil, Arkaik, Ex-Inanimate Existence, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Video "Monolith"

Band Photo: The Kennedy Veil (?)

A Divinis - the new blackened death metal project featuring guitarist Casey Childers (The Kennedy Veil), vocalist Taylor Wientjes (ex-The Kennedy Veil, ex-Inanimate Existence), drummer Nathan Bigelow (Arkaik), and bassist Ryan Wright - premiere their new single and video "Monolith" streaming for you below: