A Divinis (The Kennedy Veil, Arkaik, Ex-Inanimate Existence, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Video "Monolith"
Band Photo: The Kennedy Veil (?)
A Divinis - the new blackened death metal project featuring guitarist Casey Childers (The Kennedy Veil), vocalist Taylor Wientjes (ex-The Kennedy Veil, ex-Inanimate Existence), drummer Nathan Bigelow (Arkaik), and bassist Ryan Wright - premiere their new single and video "Monolith" streaming for you below:
