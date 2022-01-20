Tactosa Premiere New Track "Sink or Swim"

Tampa, Florida-based deathcore outfit Tactosa premiere a new track “Sink or Swim”, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Line-up:

Kyle - Vocals

Joe - Rhythm Guitar

Jacob - Leas Guitar

Vendel - Bass

Chris - Drums

Credits:

Recording and Mixing by Austin Coupe

Video by Vendel Lipseci