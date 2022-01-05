Crater Lake Premiere Debut Single & Lyric Video "Creations" From Upcoming EP "Barbarity of Creation"
Houston, Texas-based technical death metal outfit Crater Lake premiere their debut single and lyric video “Creations”, taken from the band's forthcoming EP "Barbarity of Creation", due out in stores April 1, 2022.
Check out now "Creations" streaming via YouTube for you below.
