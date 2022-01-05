Sundown Premiere New Track "Not My Jam" From Upcoming Debut Album "Keep Moving"
Post-hardcore metal quartet Sundown premiere a new track by the name of “Not My Jam”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Keep Moving", due out February 25.
Check out now "Not My Jam" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells Mike Allen (guitar/vocals):
“The song started from a sludgy riff that we sped way up. Bake, Carter, and Brett came up with the structure and I added a bit to the bridge. As far as influences, it was one of the later songs we wrote so I think we were already just in the groove of writing with each other. There aren’t any specific influences aside from it sounding like us. Lyrically, it’s basically me just shit-talking the scene, saying I’m no better, and saying everyone is too self-important/serious. It’s written from the perspective of an older punk to a younger me about those themes. Or possibly me to a younger punk now, but the intention is the former not the latter. At this point it’s our set-closer and we all agreed it [should] be the lead single, so I think that says something.”
