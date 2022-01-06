Watch: Vision Of Disorder’s Tim Williams Guest In Revival’s New Music Video “Scumbag”
Tim Williams (Vision Of Disorder, Bloodsimple, Rollin’ Coffin) guests on a new single from hardcore metal outfit Revival. That track is called “Scumbag” and a music video for it is streaming via YouTube for you below.
Explains Tim Williams:
“Years ago – when I met Matt/Gina of @revivalhardcore – Gina asked if matt could guest vox on @visionofdisorder song Suffer – for his bday – in Albany NY. I thought it was a cool idea. So we made it happen. Since then we have remained in touch and became friends. So when they asked me to guest on their song “scumbag” I was totally down.”
