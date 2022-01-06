"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Watch: Vision Of Disorder’s Tim Williams Guest In Revival’s New Music Video “Scumbag”

posted Jan 6, 2022 at 3:27 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Vision of Disorder

Band Photo: Vision of Disorder (?)

Tim Williams (Vision Of Disorder, Bloodsimple, Rollin’ Coffin) guests on a new single from hardcore metal outfit Revival. That track is called “Scumbag” and a music video for it is streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explains Tim Williams:

“Years ago – when I met Matt/Gina of @revivalhardcore – Gina asked if matt could guest vox on @visionofdisorder song Suffer – for his bday – in Albany NY. I thought it was a cool idea. So we made it happen. Since then we have remained in touch and became friends. So when they asked me to guest on their song “scumbag” I was totally down.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Vision Of Disorder Singer Guests In Revival Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 