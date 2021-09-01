Lotan Premiere New Song & Music Video "Interitus" From Upcoming New Album "Angelus Pestis"
Danish black metal band Lotan premiere a new song by the name of “Interitus”, taken from their upcoming new album "Angelus Pestis". The rceord is now set for release on September 3rd by UPRISING! Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Lotan Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.