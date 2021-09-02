"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Living Wreckage (Anthrax, Shadows Fall, Downpour, Etc.) Premiere “One Foot In The Grave” Video & EP

posted Sep 2, 2021 at 2:28 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Living Wreckage - featuring members of Anthrax, Shadows Fall, Death Ray Vision - premiere a music video for the title track to their brand new debut EP “One Foot In The Grave”.

Tells bassist Matt Bachand:

“‘One Foot In The Grave‘ is a song that would be the anthem for anyone who embraces the ups and downs that life throws at you, no matter how difficult. We felt a simple performance video that encompasses the raw energy of the track was the best way to get that point across.”

Living Wreckage lineup:

Vocals – Jeff Gard (Death Ray Vision)
Guitars – Jon Donais (Anthrax/Shadows Fall)
Guitars – Matt LeBreton (Downpour)
Bass – Matt Bachand (Shadows Fall/Act Of Defiance)
Drums – Jon Morency (Let Us Prey)

