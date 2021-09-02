Living Wreckage (Anthrax, Shadows Fall, Downpour, Etc.) Premiere “One Foot In The Grave” Video & EP
Living Wreckage - featuring members of Anthrax, Shadows Fall, Death Ray Vision - premiere a music video for the title track to their brand new debut EP “One Foot In The Grave”.
Tells bassist Matt Bachand:
“‘One Foot In The Grave‘ is a song that would be the anthem for anyone who embraces the ups and downs that life throws at you, no matter how difficult. We felt a simple performance video that encompasses the raw energy of the track was the best way to get that point across.”
Living Wreckage lineup:
Vocals – Jeff Gard (Death Ray Vision)
Guitars – Jon Donais (Anthrax/Shadows Fall)
Guitars – Matt LeBreton (Downpour)
Bass – Matt Bachand (Shadows Fall/Act Of Defiance)
Drums – Jon Morency (Let Us Prey)
