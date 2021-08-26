Evergrey Signs With Napalm Records; New Album In The Works

Napalm Records is proud to announce the signing of Swedish progressive metal juggernauts Evergrey. The matchless force led by singer and guitarist Tom S. Englund has just inked a worldwide contract with the premier rock and metal label!

Evergrey are truly Gothenburg’s finest exports, have been commanding the scene for over 25 years and have released twelve full-length records to date – starting with their blistering debut "The Dark Discovery" in 1998. Their latest chartbreaking high-quality offering, the critically acclaimed "Escape Of The Phoenix" (#12 on German album charts), was unveiled in early 2021, proving the inimitable ability of the five-piece to harmoniously weave dark lyricism with different shades of heaviness and musical influences. Over the course of time, Evergrey remarkably managed to build their very own, powerful yet emotional sound that reaches the listener deep in their core and creates an exceptional experience with every note.

Evergrey are currently working on new music. More to be announced soon.

Evergrey on the signing with Napalm Records:

"We are very excited to announce that Evergrey signed with Napalm Records! Given the success of our recent albums we feel certain that Napalm have the power that will bring us to the next level. We have lots of exciting news to share soon so stay tuned!"