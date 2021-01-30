Mind Power (Ex-A Life Once Lost) Premiere New Track & Music Video “Mess”

Mind Power, led by former A Life Once Lost frontman Robert Meadows, premiere a new official music video for their track “Mess” streaming below.

Explains Meadows:

“The song is about my battle with depression, substance abuse, living a life in which you just don’t want to exist. We all feel it. Some of us talk about our problems and others bottle it up. I bottle it up and keep it to myself; it’s easier not to involve others with how I really feel. This is my life and I can choose to do what I want with it.”

The video’s debut coincides with the release of the band’s new album “Self Torture“, which can be be purchased/streamed/downloaded via Bandcamp. It features guest appearances from the likes of Norma Jean frontman Cory Brandan, Darkest Hour vocalist John Henry and guitarist Mike Schleibaum, Mike McKenzie of The Red Chord, etc. fame and Rob Fusco of Most Precious Blood.