Youth Code & King Yosef Premiere New Single & Music Video “Burner”

Youth Code‘s new collaborative record with King Yosef titled “A Skeleton Key In The Doors Of Depression“, has been scheduled for a March 09th release date. A first advance track and music video from the album named “Burner“ has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells Youth Code frontwoman Sara Taylor of the song:

“The video for ‘Burner‘ puts into perspective the duality of our everyday personas dissected into light and shadow. The constant state of monotony and struggle can lead us to a breaking point within ourselves, and to a path where we might not realize that the actual problem needing to be addressed is us as humans instead of what surrounds us. Is it nature or nurture? What if we are simply being challenged by something we can’t actually see? This song’s lyrics and visuals are a testament of challenge, and we hope you enjoy them.”