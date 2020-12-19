Enforced Premiere New Song "Hemorrhage" From Upcoming New Album "Kill Grid"
Richmond-based death/thrash metal band Enforced premiere a new song called "Hemorrhage", taken from their upcoming new album "Kill Grid". The effort will be released March 12th via Century Media Records.
