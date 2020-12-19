Red Vom (Curl Up and Die) Premiere New Commodore 64 8-bit Inspired Music Video For "Gelatinous Cube and Prison Slime"
Red Vom, the new project of Curl Up and Die's Keil Corcoran and Matt Fuchs, premiere a new music video for their track "Gelatinous Cube and Prison Slime". The band describe the clip as an "8-bit cutscene from a non-existent Commodore 64 game about space heshers."
Check it out below.
