Red Vom (Curl Up and Die) Premiere New Commodore 64 8-bit Inspired Music Video For "Gelatinous Cube and Prison Slime"

Red Vom, the new project of Curl Up and Die's Keil Corcoran and Matt Fuchs, premiere a new music video for their track "Gelatinous Cube and Prison Slime". The band describe the clip as an "8-bit cutscene from a non-existent Commodore 64 game about space heshers."

Check it out below.



