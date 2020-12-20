Beneath The Massacre Premiere New Single & Music Video “Autonomous Mind”
A new music video for Beneath The Massacre‘s latest advance track “Autonomous Mind” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from the band's impending new album "Fearmonger", out February 28nd, 2020 via Century Media Records.
Tell Beneath The Massacre:
“We’re excited to finally launch the music video for ‘Autonomous Mind’. We managed to work on the project in between lock downs and other Covid-19 related restrictions and are very pleased with the result. Shout out to Director Chris Kells at Classic Productions and everyone that worked on this piece as it exceeded our expectations.”
