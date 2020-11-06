Witherfall To Release New Album "Curse Of Autumn" In March; Posts New Song "The Last Scar" Online

While the shadows of winter are creeping up and the nights get longer it is the perfect time for "Curse Of Autumn," the upcoming album from L.A.’s finest Witherfall that is scheduled for a release in March 2021.

The album art is once again another hand painted masterpiece by the legendary Kristian Wåhlin, the fourth painting in the Witherfall series. Streaming below is a visualizer clip to see the art in its full glory while listening to first song, "The Last Scar."

Witherfall comments: "This is a nice a happy one… heavily inspired by an evening on tour in the Czech Republic. Quite possibly one of the most aggressive Witherfall songs and certainly a test of stamina for instrumentalists and voices. During the recording Our producer Jon Schaffer really put us to the test on getting these final takes. Both Witherfall and our team at Century Media felt this song would be the perfect way to introduce our latest offspring ‘Curse of Autumn’. Like any other Witherfall record this one is quite the storm. This is but the first gust of wind…"