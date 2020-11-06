Fuck The Facts Shares New Track "Everything I Love Is Ending"

Band Photo: Fuck the Facts (?)

Fuck The Facts return in 2020 with a new album entitled "Pleine Noirceur" due out November 20th via their very own label Noise Salvation. The full length comes five years after they unleashed their Juno nominated "Desire Will Rot". "Pleine Noirceur" continues right where the band left off, offering up another slab of their patented “bastardized” grindcore full of all the twists and turns that fans have come to expect. With only a few weeks left before it officially drops, the band is revealing the next single off the record. "Everything I Love Is Ending", is the second song the band wrote during their break between albums, it exploits the classic grindcore dichotomy between sludgy and grindy.

The song premiered at Consequence Of Sound and can also be heard below.