Elvenking To Stream Pre-Recorded Show On YouTube

For all the Elvenking and Pagan metal fans out there - AFM’s Italian folk power metal band reveals some info about Live Invocations, the special live studio performance. It will be streamed on November 20, at 8 PM (CET) on the AFM Records YouTube channel, and it will be preceded by a Q&A with the band, at 7 PM (CET) on the band's social media accounts.

Here’s their official statement: "Dear Elvenlegions, we can finally reveal more about “Live Invocations, a special live session filmed in the studio. We have been working hard on this in the last months, finding the right unique setlist, rehearsing it and finding the perfect solution to record it and make it available to you all.

"We were ready to publish it, but then came the cancelation of our Nov/Dec European Tour, so we stopped for a while and decided that we could substitute the tour with this special live recording. It won't be the same, but at least it's something in these dreadful times. It will be a free streaming video, but if you want to support the band we have created a Money Box on Paypal (more info below)."

Find the Paypal Money Box here

This special live event has been filmed and recorded at The Central Recording Studios in Crevada (TV) Italy.