Protokult Announces Album Release Show In Toronto

Protokult have been defining folk/pagan metal since 2009 when they released their debut album "Ancestral Anthems," since then they have created three additional uncompromising and relentless albums with their fifth "Transcending The Ruins" recently released on October 1, 2020.

In celebration of the new full length, Protokult announces they will be hosting their album release concert on November 15th in Toronto at The Rockpile with guidelines to follow from the province and the city's rules on events, which includes an all-seated event with a capacity of 50 along with masks enforced in common areas. Full details on the event and instructions to respect health precautions for Covid can be found here

The band adds:

"We know times are crazy and artists the world over are feeling the grip of COVID regulations. We decided to release the long-overdue album for your enjoyment! If you reside in the Greater Toronto Area, we invite you out on the 15th of November to celebrate the release at the Rockpile. Standard regulations will be in place so first come first serve. Stay safe. Remember, Rock and metal will NEVER die!"