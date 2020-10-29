In This Moment Premiere New Music Video For “As Above So Below”

In This Moment premiere a new official music video for their song “As Above So Below” from their latest outing, “Mother“. Brink herself helmed the video production, while editing was handled by herself and her significant other, Joe Cotela.

Comments vocalist Maria Brink :

“We are so excited to show the world the magic we created with handsomedevilspuppets and Jeremy Saffer. It was a challenging time to bring a music video together with everything that’s been going on, so we had to get creative. We are so thrilled with the outcome and that we had to push ourselves out of our box to manifest this video. We feel grateful to collaborate with other artists and to be able to bring ‘As Above So Below‘ to life for all of you. Enjoy.”