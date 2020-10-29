"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

In This Moment Premiere New Music Video For “As Above So Below”

posted Oct 29, 2020 at 3:26 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

In This Moment premiere a new official music video for their song “As Above So Below” from their latest outing, “Mother“. Brink herself helmed the video production, while editing was handled by herself and her significant other, Joe Cotela.

Comments vocalist Maria Brink :

“We are so excited to show the world the magic we created with handsomedevilspuppets and Jeremy Saffer. It was a challenging time to bring a music video together with everything that’s been going on, so we had to get creative. We are so thrilled with the outcome and that we had to push ourselves out of our box to manifest this video. We feel grateful to collaborate with other artists and to be able to bring ‘As Above So Below‘ to life for all of you. Enjoy.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "In This Moment Premiere New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 