European Metal Festival Alliance 2020 To Take Place This Weekend

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Summer 2020 is a very different landscape from the usual metal festival-packed few months in Europe. To maintain a sense of community, 13 of the best independent metal festivals in Europe have joined forces to create a unique online event for both bands and fans!

More than 35 exclusive concerts will take place from Friday through Sunday. Can't watch them stream live? No worries as you'll have 48 hours after the original airing to watch any of the streams. There will also be live chat with music fans from all over the world to get the festival feeling at home.

There will also be other unreleased material and interviews with the bands involved.

Proceeds go to the bands, and you can choose which festival(s) receive part of your payment.

Festivals include:

Art Mania (Romania)

Bloodstock (England)

Brutal Assault (Czech Republic)

Dynamo Metalfest (The Netherlands)

Alcatraz (Belgium)

Into The Grave (The Netherlands)

Leyendas DEL Rock (Spain)

Metal Days (Slovenia)

Midgardsblot (Norway)

Motocultor (France)

Party.San (Germany)

Resurrection (Spain)

Summer Breeze (Germany)

Bands include:

Kampfar

Alien Weaponry

Rotting Christ

Venom Inc.

Avatar

Primordial

Orange Goblin

and more...

Tickets are just €6.66. Merch is available for low prices as well.

More information: https://www.metalfestivalalliance.com