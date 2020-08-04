Headline News

Former Machine Head/Crowbar Drummer Tony Costanza Passes Away

Band Photo: Machine Head (?)

Tony Costanza, the drummer known for his time with Machine Head, Crowbar and Crisis, has sadly passed away at the age of fifty two. The news was broken by his former Crisis and Debris Inc. bandmate Afzaal Nasiruddeen, who posted the following statement on Facebook:

"It is with a heavy heart that I have to accept and inform everyone concerned that I lost my brother, bandmate, homeboy and family today.

"Tony Costanza was one of a kind. A man with a huge heart, love and loyalty for the ones close to him. I cannot relate to the reality of loss yet. I know he had a lot of admirers and I was one of the biggest. He would have literally taken a bullet for me. That's the kind of gangster brother he was.

"Tony died in his sleep this morning so I am sure he was at peace and in no pain. I wish his mother all the strength she can muster as she will need every ounce of it. I will be starting a GoFundMe page for her and Tony's funeral expenses. Please help if you knew him and care.

"Please hold your loved ones close as the sense of loss is insurmountable sometimes.

"Tony my friend. I will love you and cherish our memories together, forever. Hope you are in a better place now. Rest in peace."

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn also paid tribute to the drummer: "Just got the news that our original drummer for Machine Head Tony Costanza passed away. Very sad to hear. Tony was involved in about half of the song on burn my eyes in someway or another, and we maintained our friendship throughout all these years. If anybody has any more information, please DM me"