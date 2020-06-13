Soulrot Premiere New Song "All That Remains" From Upcoming New Album "Victims of Spiritual Warfare"
Swedish-style death metal and grindcore outfit from Chile Soulrot premiere a new song entitled "All That Remains", taken from their upcoming new forthcoming second album "Victims of Spiritual Warfare", whose CD version is due out on July 27 through Memento Mori.
Check out now "All That Remains" below.
