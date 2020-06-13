Dead Cross (Faith No More, Ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies Etc.) Premiere Cover Of Black Flag’s “Rise Above”

Band Photo: Slayer (?)

Dead Cross, who feature members of Faith No More, Ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, The Locust etc., premiere their cover of Black Flag‘s “Rise Above” in the light of the ongoing political unrest and strives for equality being made within the world as of late. Check it out below:

Comment the band of the clip:

“…Created in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and staunchly opposing police brutality and systemic racism. As such, the track opens with a recording of a Los Angeles resident voicing his displeasure with the LAPD during a public comment period from a regularly scheduled LA police commission meeting.”