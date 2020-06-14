Poema Arcanvs Premiere New Song "Straits of Devotion" From Upcoming New Album "Stardust Solitude"
Chilean doom metal band Poema Arcanvs premiere a new song entitled "Straits of Devotion", taken from their upcoming new album "Stardust Solitude", which Transcending Obscurity will be releasing the album on August 28th.
Check out now "Straits of Devotion" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Soulrot Premiere New Song "All That Remains"
- Next Article:
Katharos XIII Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Poema Arcanvs Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.