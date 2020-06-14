Poema Arcanvs Premiere New Song "Straits of Devotion" From Upcoming New Album "Stardust Solitude"

Chilean doom metal band Poema Arcanvs premiere a new song entitled "Straits of Devotion", taken from their upcoming new album "Stardust Solitude", which Transcending Obscurity will be releasing the album on August 28th.

