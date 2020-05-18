Death Courier Premiere New Song "Pillars of Murk" From Upcoming New Album "Necrotic Verses"
Death Courier premiere a new song entitled "Pillars of Murk", taken from their upcoming new album "Necrotic Verses", which will be out in stores June 5th via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "Pillars of Murk" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Death Courier Premiere New Song 'Pillars of Murk'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.