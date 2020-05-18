Dead Lord Premiere New Single & Music Video "Distance Over Time" From Upcoming New Album "Surrender"
Sweden's classic hard rocking band Dead Lord premiere a new song and music video "Distance Over Time", taken from their impending new album "Surrender". The new record will land in stores this September via Century Media Records.
Check out now "Distance Over Time" below.
