The Rite Premiere New Song "Necromancy" From Upcoming Debut Full-Length"Liturgy of the Black"
Black metal outfit The Rite premiere a new song entitled "Necromancy", taken from their upcoming debut full-length, "Liturgy of the Black". The album will be out in stores June 19th via Iron Bonehead Productions.
Check out now "Necromancy" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Death Courier Premiere New Song "Pillars of Murk"
- Next Article:
Sepulchral Curse Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "The Rite Premiere New Song 'Necromancy'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.