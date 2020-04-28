Henry Kane Premiere New Song "Keep Us from the Truth" From Upcoming New Album "Age of the Idiot"
Henry Kane premiere a new song called "Keep Us from the Truth", taken from their upcoming new album "Age of the Idiot". The album will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records on May 22nd.
Check out now "Keep Us from the Truth" below.
