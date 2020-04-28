"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Henry Kane Premiere New Song "Keep Us from the Truth" From Upcoming New Album "Age of the Idiot"

posted Apr 28, 2020 at 3:20 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Henry Kane premiere a new song called "Keep Us from the Truth", taken from their upcoming new album "Age of the Idiot". The album will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records on May 22nd.

Check out now "Keep Us from the Truth" below.

