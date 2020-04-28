Interview

Åskväder Guitarist Martin Gut Discusses Debut Album And The Status Of Modern Rock Music

"Rock is dead" is a phrase which has been used for decades now. It always seems though that in some shape or form, somehow, rock finds a way to keep breathing and maintain a loyal fan base. Whether that be the Chuck Berry-esque energy of Danko Jones or the Led Zeppelin fueled Greta van Fleet, rock is always able to stay fun and nest in the ears of listeners. Another band to take high energy rock and roll and release it into a new decade actually hails from one of the homes of death metal; Gothenburg. The band in question? Åskväder.

With their self-titled debut album now available through The Sign Records, I spoke with guitarist Martin Gut about the album, the new music video for "God's Grace," the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the band and the answer to the decade long question; Is rock dead? You can watch the interview in full below.