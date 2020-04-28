"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Gabestok Premiere New Song "Jeg slæber" From Upcoming New EP "På herrens brakmark"

posted Apr 28, 2020 at 3:14 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Danish black metal band Gabestok premiere a new song named "Jeg slæber", taken from their forthcoming new EP "På herrens brakmark". The outing will be released by Strange Aeons on cassette and digitally on May 15.

Check out now "Jeg slæber" below.

