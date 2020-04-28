Gabestok Premiere New Song "Jeg slæber" From Upcoming New EP "På herrens brakmark"
Danish black metal band Gabestok premiere a new song named "Jeg slæber", taken from their forthcoming new EP "På herrens brakmark". The outing will be released by Strange Aeons on cassette and digitally on May 15.
Check out now "Jeg slæber" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Abduction Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Henry Kane Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Gabestok Premiere New Song 'Jeg slæber'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.