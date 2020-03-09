Thunderstick To Release Limited Edition Live Album "Something Wicked This Way Came"

By way of marking forty years since the emergence of the infamous masked drummer ‘Thunderstick’, who became the iconic figure for the then burgeoning New Wave Of British Heavy Metal movement, his eponymously-named band are ready to release their first ever official live album. The limited-edition CD will be released by Roulette Records on 20th March.

Thunderstick’s alter ego and creator Barry Graham Purkis announces: "I am so happy to announce that after 40 years of ‘Thunderstick’ a live album will be released this month to celebrate. Comprising of both Thunderstick and Samson material with the odd cover thrown in for good measure, there has never been any official recordings of the band in concert before so for us this is pretty damn special!"

Lead singer Raven Blackwing adds: "I am really excited about the upcoming release of our live album ‘Something Wicked This Way Came’ Thunderstick live in France. The whole gig was a blast from start to finish with so many new friends made, a beautiful way for me to cherish that memory of that performance. It’s my first album with the band and I’m really hoping that people listening to it will pick up on the enjoyment that I and the guys had on stage that night. Much love Raven xx"

Recorded live in France in November 2019 the album features a full concert with the following track listing:

1. Riding With The Angels

2. Go Sleep With the Enemy (I Dare Ya)

3. Earth Mother

4. Buried Alive

5. Dark Night Black Light Monologue Teenage Suicide)

6. Dark Night Black Light

7. Vice Versa

8. Witches Trial

9. Blackwing …… The Curse

10. Dark Princess Thunder

11. Thunder Thunder

12. Time Warp

Best known for his time with Samson and an early Iron Maiden, Barry Graham Purkis (AKA Thunderstick) has been the legendary icon for the NWOBHM (New Wave Of British Heavy Metal) scene since the late 70s. His eponymously named band, renowned for its female fronted power rock and theatricality, have a considerable heritage. The band played live and recorded for six years both in the UK and in the United States until playing their last gig in October 1986.

Then In 2016 former lead vocalist, Jodee Valentine, tragically died. In recognition of her memory Barry decided to record some songs that Jodee had performed live. This became the "Something Wicked This Way Comes" album, the first new Thunderstick product in over thirty years. It was released in July 2017 to enthusiastic reviews worldwide. Following the success of the album Barry put a live band together who have brought the Thunderstick magic to a series of festival dates and live gigs. Now signed to Roulette Records an eagerly-anticipated follow-up studio album is currently being recorded and is scheduled for release in July 2020.

Baz Crowcroft, the band’s resident artist has, once again, delivered spectacular artwork for the album. He was responsible for the artwork on the last album as well as the recent single "Go Sleep With The Enemy." He will, of course, also be creating artwork for the forthcoming new studio album in the summer.

The full Thunderstick band line-up is:

Vocals – Raven Blackwing

Drums – Barry Graham Purkis aka Thunderstick

Guitar – Vinny Konrad

Guitar – Lee Quenby

Bass – Rex Thunderbolt